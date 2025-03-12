Recordings of arguments revealed in trial of woman charged with ex-husband's murder

PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- A woman on trial for a second time in her former husband's death took the stand in her defense on Tuesday.

Intimate recordings between Erika Sandoval and her ex-husband Daniel Green were played in a Porterville courtroom on Tuesday as Erika Sandoval took the stand for a fourth day.

Sandoval has admitted to killing Green in 2015.

She told the jury that she broke into his home to gather some of their child's belongings and did not expect Green to be there.

Prosecutors claim Sandoval was jealous over a possible new relationship and had planned the crime.

The defense says it was the result of a years long toxic relationship that made her snap.

"Did he ever say things to you like 'what are you good for?'" asked Sandoval's attorney.

"Yeah, when he didn't get his sexual fantasies or sexual favors," Sandoval responded.

"He would want to play me coming home and him waiting for me in the room and attacking me like he was a stranger and he would throw me onto the bed and he would want me to fight him back and kick him, scream and punch him and stuff."

Green's family shared with Action News last week that he was a good person.

In court on Tuesday, recordings were played giving people a glimpse into their relationship.

Sandoval claimed she had no clue she was being recorded.

She also testified about disturbing details in their private life.

The prosecution also will get the chance to cross examine Sandoval during a later court date, possibly sometime this week.

