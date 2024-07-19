Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance coming to Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is heading to the Central Valley.

On Thursday, Tulare County GOP Chair Connie Conway confirmed that Vance will be attending a fundraiser in Coalinga.

The announcement comes just one day after the Ohio senator officially became former President Donald Trump's running mate.

"You know, the potential is there that he could be our vice president," said Conway.

Vance will be attending a fundraiser in Coalinga on July 31st.

Tickets range from $3,300 to $25,000 per person, or $50,000 per couple.

"I think JD Vance is going to have a great message that's going to be very relevant to families here in California's 13th District," said Congressman John Duarte.

Conway says the fundraiser will give the senator a chance to hear about the issues affecting the Central Valley, like water and agriculture.

Conway believes that Vance would be a good fit to be vice president.

I hope people recognize the importance of the Central Valley. We have our own struggles, you know, we have issues. If Senator Vance ends up being the vice president, I want him to be as familiar with our part of the world as can be," Conway said.

But Fresno County Democrats don't agree.

"What is tragic is that they don't come to the Central Valley wanting to learn the needs of the Valley dealing with the poverty they come coming for the money. That's the goal," said Marsha Conant with the Fresno County Democratic Party.

Vance's visit comes during a crucial time for Valley congressmembers up for election.

Republican Incumbent Duarte, who is defending his seat for California's 13th District, tells Action News.

The Senator's speech at the RNC on Wednesday night resonated with him, and hits home with his constituents.

Vance spoke about families needing to be able to get ahead, wanting to work hard, wanting to have both affordability and opportunity and the American dream

Duarte's district is just one that could be key to Republicans' keeping their advantage in the house, and members of the GOP are hoping Vance's background will help solidify that.

Meantime, several Democratic leaders are urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the race, including democratic Congressman Jim Costa.

Costa says he's proud of the work the president has done but, quote, "I think it is time for the President to pass the torch to the next generation."

"I just think we need to remember to be respectful of him and to be excited about all of his accomplishments. He's done more for the economy. He's done more for gun control climate change than any president in history," said Conant.

The Democratic National Convention is set to happen in Chicago.

But the party will nominate their candidate virtually on August 7th.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

