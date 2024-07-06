Residents forced to evacuate as French Fire continues to burn in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The French Fire has burned just over 900 acres in Mariposa County as of Friday night.

CAL FIRE officials say containment stands at 20%, and that four buildings have been destroyed by the fire.

For residents who've been affected by the fire, they're still trying to figure out what their next steps are going to be.

The Fourth of July celebration of freedom turned into fear for Mariposa County residents who had only minutes to escape the French Fire on Thursday night.

While fireifighters worked throughout the night to save the historic town of Mariposa, not everyone's homes could be saved.

Toni Honseler says her home on Alta Vista was a complete loss.

"My daughter in law came rushing in and she said, 'Our yard is on fire.' And I said, 'What?' And she said 'Our house is going to catch on fire,'" recalled Honseler.

She was forced to evacuate Thursday with just the clothes on her back, and a diaper bag for her 10 month old granddaughter.

She says by the time she got her dogs and granddaughter in the car, her back porch had caught fire.

"I get a knock on the door from my landlord, he lives across the street and he said, "There's a fire, we're leaving,'" recalled Jennifer Robin, who also evacuated from the fire.

That's when Robin saw the thick black smoke from the French Fire.

With the fire close, Robin knew she had to go, and grabbed as much stuff as she could.

When you're in crisis, your brain goes blank. So, all I could think about was my pets. I got my pets, I got my indigenous jewelry, and I got a few days of clothes. I couldn't think of documents and you blank," said Robin.

As she drove down to evacuate, helicopters flew over, making drops over the fire.

Crews were also on the side of the road, stopping the flames.

"I'm watching the world burn in front of me or to my right," explained Robin.

Robin evacuated to a friend's home in Mormon Hill, who also lost their home in the Oak Fire.

On Thursday night, the flames impacted the town Mariposa.

Three firefighters were injured while battling the intense flames.

"We did have three minor injuries all of them were treated locally within the Valley and then released," said CAL FIRE Deputy Chief Chris Trinidade.

As crews continue to work on the French Fire, there are challenges that still lie ahead.

It's in the drainage near the Stockton Creek Reservoir and our concern is if it gets on the other side of the creek, that fire will continue to grow. It will spot ahead of it and burn towards the Oak Fire scar," said Trinidade.

CAL FIRE says there is a plan in place.

Crews are building contingency lines near the burn scar area.

Robin says she still trying to figure out what her next steps are going to be.

Her home is parallel to where the fire is and is watching its movement.

"I don't know what's going to happen, I don't know where the winds going to blow," said Robin.

The fire has also affected her livelihood.

"I'm a radio producer and a seamstress for native regalia. So, I have nowhere to make seams as a seamstress. A lot of us Indigenous artists work Pow wows or Native art fairs," said Robin.

Through all this uncertainty, she's grateful for the friends who opened their doors.

"To have somebody say come here, I didn't have to ask her. I didn't have to ponder. It was just the address sent. Get here and get here now," said Robin.

Robin says she's keeping a close eye on the weather conditions, and she plans to stay with her friend for the next several days.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Honseler rebuild after the fire.

