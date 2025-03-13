Resources for Valley veterans feeling isolated

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- John Baltierra is a marine and army veteran.

He served in the military for more than a decade, and in recent years, he's been getting treatment at the Fresno VA Medical Center.

"In 2018, I developed an infection in my leg with sepsis, and I ended up in the hospital and they transferred me over here," he said.

John currently stays at the Community Living Center, but it was a hard transition moving into the facility.

He felt a sense of anger and loneliness. The pandemic didn't make it any easier.

"Nobody was in here and we were isolated," he said. "We only had each other."

Loneliness is an epidemic that affects many people, like our retired service members.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says they make up a significant part of the U.S. population.

"Veterans make up roughly 6% of the US population," says Dr. Sydney Ray. "They have a unique set of shared experiences."

To help vets like John, the VA offers various programs to cope with the feeling of isolation, and keep them connected.

"Creative arts, lots of different painting and floor arts so they can have their creative expression," says VA Central California Recreation Therapist, Michelle Trigueiro. "We have a garden so they can get some sunshine."

John said he now finds comfort one piece at a time, with a focus on finishing puzzles.

Even coloring pictures helps him cope.

Another resource that is offered by the VA is the Compassionate Contact Corps program.

"This is a program here on the ground at Fresno VA where they can get connected," Dr. Ray said. "We asked that they get a referral through their primary care physician or other health care provider, and they can have a phone call from a volunteer."

There is a powerful message that Johns wants others to know.

"There is help -- don't be afraid to ask for it," he said.

This story is part of the "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic" series. The collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations aims to share reporting on how to build social connections, with focus on stories about kids, caregivers, the workplace, the election, the holidays, and anyone looking to learn how to take care of themselves and others.

Click here for all the stories and videos in our series, "Our America: Mental State - The Loneliness Epidemic.