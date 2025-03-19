Respiratory viruses keeping Central California doctors busy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cold winter months kept Central California doctors busy, from the flu to COVID and even RSV.

"We definitely have seen a seasonal variation," said Dr. Kamalmeet Kaur with the Modern Medicine Group, "with an influx of having patients come in with these respiratory infections."

The northeast Fresno clinic was also not immune to the various respiratory viruses that were circulating.

"We had a big hit in December, and it sort of lulled in January," said Dr. Kaur. "But in February and March, it's picking back up again."

The CDC reports while flu activity remains high, they've seen a drop in the last few weeks. However, the agency says flu-related visits, hospitalizations and deaths are still up.

Dr. Kaur shares that she's seeing patients coming in with coughs, headaches, sore throats and congestion.

"It's a mixture of everyone because everyone is back in school," said Dr. Kaur. "Young people in their 30's to 40's are coming in with symptoms. So definitely your 60, 70, and 80-year-olds are being hit at this time too."

As we transition out of winter and into spring, Dr. Kaur says patients are also dealing with allergy-like symptoms. Despite this, the medical clinic is frequently testing for any respiratory viruses.

"I think every third or fourth patient here is coming in with these types of symptoms," said Dr. Kaur. "Everyone wants to take their precautions to not get other people sick too."

Whether it's a cough or a headache, health experts say if you start to show symptoms, make sure to see your doctor right away.

