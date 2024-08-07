Retired Fresno Unified teacher volunteering with Red Cross to help Debby victims

Dana Sakoda is headed to North Carolina to serve as a Red Cross volunteer, helping victims of now Tropical Storm Debby.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A retired Fresno Unified teacher is preparing for her next assignment.

Sakoda spent 22 years in the classroom.

When she retired in 2020, she still felt a need to help others.

That opportunity arose after Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida, with deadly 80 MPH winds and extreme flooding.

The storm has continued to take a toll -- even after weakening.

Sakoda will be heading to Raleigh to help residents there find shelter.

"I have been known to set up and tear down cots," she said. "I've been known to wash them off, clean bathrooms, serve food."

At least six people have died in Florida and Georgia as a result of this powerful storm.

