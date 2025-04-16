Reward offered for information on escaped Kern County inmate wanted for officer's murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Embassy in Mexico is offering a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an escaped inmate who killed a police officer in Mexico.

The reward comes after convicted killer Cesar Hernandez gunned down a police commander in Tijuana, who was trying to take him back into custody.

He initially escaped from custody outside the superior courthouse in Delano last December.

He was sentenced to 80 years to life in 2019 for a Los Angeles County murder.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hernandez, you are asked to call the US Marshals Office.

