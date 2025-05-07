Reward offered for information on murder of Fresno woman in 2024

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a Fresno woman in late 2024.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Serenity Pasillas was killed in the early morning hours of November 22.

Deputies found her suffering from a gunshot inside a car on Fowler Avenue between Clinton and Olive.

Pasillas died the the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office or Valley Crime Stoppers.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

