Road to recovery begins for Auberry family whose home was destroyed by fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This is all I got. So, we'll do what we can with what we have," said Auberry resident David Wilson.

Video shows the moment David Wilson's home was engulfed in flames.

The fire is still under investigation but the family says they heard a loud noise coming from the garage and realized the house was ablaze.

"I just heard this loud bang noise and it's like that's not normal," said Wilson.

He said he didn't hesitate. He woke up his wife Janise and gathered his granddaughter to safety outside.

"There is still sparks shooting out of the roof and I was just moving around, trying to not get burnt," said his granddaughter Elisah Smith.

Wilson said he and his wife have lived in this home for about a year and a half.

Once they retired, they invested in this home. It was their dream to be close to family and live in the mountains.

But on that rainy Monday night, their dream home was destroyed.

"Within 30 minutes, the garage was completely done and the heat from that fire start the fire at the house," said Wilson.

Wilson's daughter Abigail Smith is heartbroken to know everything her parents worked for is now destroyed.

She says her parents have become a tremendous help to her young family.

"We have four kids, two of them are special needs. They're very medically fragile and require around the clock care and so my parents are like our rest and they come and relieve my husband and I to give us breaks," said Smith.

Now, Smith wants to do all she can to help her parents.

The Wilson's are unsure of what's next, but they say they are grateful to be alive.

Wilson says it's nearly impossible to get proper home insurance because of the Creek Fire.

With roughly 200- thousand dollars in damage, they're unsure how to rebuild.

Wilson's daughter has set up a GoFundMe page to help them during this devastating time.

