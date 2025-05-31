Robotic surgical system helping St. Agnes doctors catch lung cancer early

A new state-of-the-art robotic surgical system is helping doctors at St. Agnes Medical Cancer detect lung cancer in its earlier stages.

A new state-of-the-art robotic surgical system is helping doctors at St. Agnes Medical Cancer detect lung cancer in its earlier stages.

A new state-of-the-art robotic surgical system is helping doctors at St. Agnes Medical Cancer detect lung cancer in its earlier stages.

A new state-of-the-art robotic surgical system is helping doctors at St. Agnes Medical Cancer detect lung cancer in its earlier stages.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Saving lives and saving lungs.

"This is a 3D navigational bronchoscopy platform that allows us to biopsy the lungs, especially in very small lung nodules," says Dr. Catalin Nicola. "It allows us to diagnose lung cancer in its early stages."

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women in the U.S.

The American Cancer Society says the disease accounts for about 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths.

Thanks to the new Ion Surgical System, doctors will be able to catch the disease quicker.

"It also provides us with faster time to treatment," Dr. Nicola said.

Dr. Nicola, a pulmonary doctor, calls the surgical robot a game changer.

"Because it uses a 3D navigational system and also shape-sensing technology that is very easy to use," he said.

A catheter is positioned at the top of the robot.

Once that is set, a tiny camera slides through the thin tube of the catheter.

That camera will be the doctor's virtual eyes during the operation

Dr. Nicola showed us how the Ion Surgical System works.

"We do an early registration to make sure that whatever is going on the left, matches what's going on, on the right," he said.

Once inside, the camera feeds back real-time images of the operation, with the 3D model side-by-side.

It gives doctors a better view of what's happening.

"Once we navigate through the nodule, we want to make sure we are in the right spot," Dr. Nicola said.

Doctors can navigate the camera from a console.

Using the Ion Surgical System creates a minimally invasive procedure and can help with faster recovery times for patients.

"This procedure is done as an outpatient," Dr. Nicola said. "Patients come here and get the procedure, and then go home."

Dr. Nicola has already used the Ion Surgical System on several patients.

With this piece of equipment, he believes this will improve life expectancy and outcomes.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, X and Instagram.