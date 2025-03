RVs catch fire at Derrel's Mini Storage location in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple RVs caught fire at a Derrel's Mini Storage in Clovis on Thursday.

Fire officials say three to five travel trailers, and potentially other vehicles caught fire at the location on Willow Avenue between Behymer and Perrin avenues.

Officials say no injuries were reported and that no buildings were threatened.

Crews were quickly able to put the fires out.

Some of the RVs had to be totaled.