'Sally,' 'Opus' and 'The Wedding Banquet' premiere at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah -- The 2025 Sundance Film Festival is well under way in Park City, where filmmakers are showing up for the latest red carpet premieres.

The new National Geographic documentary "Sally" is gaining attention after its Sundance premiere. It tells the story and hidden secret life of Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

On The Red Carpet spoke with Tam O'Shaughnessy, Ride's life partner, who said, "This one day in 1985, it just turned, and I realized I was in love with her, and she was in love with me, and we stayed together for 27 years."

O'Shaughnessy noted how "lots of aspects of her life are not known to young kids or even adults," and "Sally" works to illuminate the astronaut's life.

"This is a film that is for anyone who's ever had to hide part of themselves, to follow their dreams," director Cristina Costantini shared.

We caught up with Lucas Hedges, son of filmmaker Peter Hedges, who stars in "Sorry, Baby," which premiered this year in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Hedges told us about his history with the festival. "My dad actually had his first movie premiere here, in like 2005, and I actually came, so it feels like - I think I always associated this place with home."

From dramas to horror movies, Sundance has it all.

Tatanka Means stars alongside Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich in the new horror film "Opus." This year marks his first time at Sundance.

"Being able to come with a film like this, (I'm) just really grateful," Means said.

Fresh off the heels of presenting this year's Oscar nominations, Bowen Yang is attending his first Sundance Film Festival for the film "The Wedding Banquet," where we met with him on the carpet.

"It feels very circumstantially and cosmically suffused that we're here and that we're celebrating," Yang told us.

With the Sundance Film Festival comes cold weather and community.

Actor Callum Turner isn't used to the frigid temperatures and snow! "I love it. I love being in Park City and Deer Valley and, you know, I'm from London so we don't get weather like this," he said. Turner stars in the American war satire "Atropia."

"I was really excited to, you know, come here. I have heard so much about that kind of vibe of it being just about the film. And the community of like, film lovers is like, just exactly what I love," said "Sorry, Baby" star Naomi Ackie.

Many of the films premiering at Sundance Film Festival hope to connect with distributors to establish streaming and theatrical releases.

