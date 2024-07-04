According to the club's site, regular unleaded gas will cost you around $3.87 per gallon.

Sam's Club gas station now open in north Fresno

Action News was there as the final touches were made for the Fuel Center.

The gas station features 16 pumps.

That's about 80 cents cheaper than Fresno's current average, according to AAA.