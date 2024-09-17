Sam's Italian Deli expansion on hold due to lease extension in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular Valley business will not be moving out of north Fresno just yet.

Nearly six months ago, the Sierra Nut House announced it was forced to surrender its Villagio location by the property owner to make space for Sam's Italian Deli and Market.

Now, the Sierra Nut House says it will remain at its current location through December 2025.

That's because the lease agreement of a neighboring tenant was also extended to December 2025.

Sam's Italian Deli plans to take over both spaces as it expands its footprint from Central Fresno.

The move is still in the works.

Deli owner Nick Marziliano says the delay will actually benefit his iconic store, allowing more time for planning and construction.

The deli is now expected to open at the new Villagio location in January 2027.