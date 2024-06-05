Rivers reopen in Merced County as temperatures rise

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has reopened several waterways as the Valley heats up.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has reopened several waterways as the Valley heats up.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has reopened several waterways as the Valley heats up.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has reopened several waterways as the Valley heats up.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has reopened several waterways as the Valley heats up.

Sheriff Vern Warnke officially reopened the Merced River and the San Joaquin Rivers for recreational use this evening in Merced County.

The waterways closed last month for safety concerns following the drowning of a 17 year old boy.

Authorities are urging people to be cautious when in the water and recommend going with a friend and wearing a life jacket.

Swimmers should still stay out of canals.

