Sanger High crash victims honored with science fair awards

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A devoted, intelligent duo. By all accounts the pairing of Bethany Ray and Hubert Hsu's hard work and scientific smarts was unstoppable.

Their science fair coach said the two longtime friends began working on their science project in their junior year. Then in September, they started the process to submit the project to the Fresno County Science Fair.

Their project aimed to improve medicine and make it more effective.

After months of hard work, the two were involved in a tragic crash on February 25th while walking in a crosswalk not far from Sanger High School.

Hsu died. Ray was hospitalized with significant injuries. She's now at home, but still recovering.

Her principal, Kirstin Coronado, is hopeful she'll be able to join her classmates at graduation.

"We really have that on our minds and making sure that she's of course working towards her diploma which she's doing an amazing job, she's just a very outstanding student and so that's something we look forward to supporting her with as we complete the school year," said Coronado.

Less than a month after that crash, the two were recognized for their research at the Fresno County Science Fair, including winning 1st place in Computer and Math Science and the chance to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Ohio in May, as well as cash and scholarships.

Both Hsu and Ray's brothers accepted the awards on behalf of their siblings at a ceremony earlier this week.

"This science fair win is basically in honor of everything they've done this year for each other and for other students," said Davin Aalto, Sanger High School Science Teacher.

Although Hsu has passed away, his family hopes his legacy can live on, in part through a scholarship set up in his name for Sanger High and Sanger West students who hope to major in STEM in college.

His father, Joseph Hsu, sent Action News a statement about his son that read:

"Hubert! My dear son, Even though you are no longer by our side, the honor you earned from the science fair competition continues to come! We miss you so much! Rest assured in heaven-yesterday, Mom and Dad went to your school and robotics team to donate a portion of the funds given to us by uncles, aunts, brothers, and sisters to the scholarship established in your name. Your teammates now have sufficient funds to build even better robots and achieve even greater success! Mom and Dad will continue to support children who, like you, have a passion for science. We will be okay! Thank you for bringing us this honor, Hubert, my son!"

Hsu's father said they also donated to his old robotics team to help them continue to build robots, which his son was extremely passionate about.

Click here to donate to the Hubert Hsu Memorial Scholarship

Cash and credit donations to help fund the scholarship will also be accepted in the Sanger High Student Center.

For more information, call (559) 524-7244.

Checks can be made to "Sanger High School Foundation" and mailed to the school.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.