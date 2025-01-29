'Scamanda': Meet the women who brought down a cancer con artist

While discussing 'Scamanda,' podcast host Charlie Webster reveals what her relationship with Amanda Riley looks like now

LOS ANGELES -- Based on the hit podcast of the same name, the new docuseries,"Scamanda," unravels the life and lies of Amanda Riley, a young woman who faked a cancer diagnosis to scam her supporters out of thousands of dollars.

What started as a five-year-long investigation by investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello, quickly turned into an online spectacle as the "Scamanda" podcast rocketed to the top of the charts.

Now, ABC News Studios is reexamining the story with "new and exclusive interviews, including police and an IRS investigator who covered the case, former friends of Amanda's, and a neuropsychologist who provides insight into the mind of a scammer; communications between Amanda and podcast host, Charlie Webster; exclusive access to archival assets; materials collected by Moscatiello during her investigation and more."

On The Red Carpet sat down with Mosciatello and Webster for insight into the story.

We started at the beginning when Mosciatello received an anonymous tip.

"My thought process was, I want to stop her. I want people to know who Amanda Riley is," Mosciatello explained.

Eventually, Riley's own words led to her downfall.

"She started a blog in 2012, and she depicted her cancer journey through words, through pictures, through videos. Things started to not add up," Webster added.

Mosciatello told us how the blog played a role in Riley's story. "It was very detailed. It was something that I could latch onto and really fact check regularly."

And just when we thought the story was complete, Webster informed us that she has "actually been speaking to Amanda," letting us know that in the docuseries, viewers will be able to watch the host as she approaches Riley at her sentencing. "I wanted to know, was she sorry?" Webster stated.

Webster explained the extent of their communications.

"In the period of time I've been speaking to her, which is probably well over 18 months now, we've had some video calls in prison and spoken over email and via phone. And Amanda has told me she is sorry. She's been extremely upset at times and talked about wanting to serve her time, wanting to try and be a mom, make amends with people, and she does acknowledge what she's done, which I think is very interesting."

Both Mosciatello and Webster emphasized how listening to the podcast is one thing, but watching the story unfold is another. "You heard about the IVs. You heard about the blog. Now, you're going to see it for yourself," said Mosciatello.

"Scamanda" airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC, premiering January 30 and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News Studios, Hulu and this ABC station.