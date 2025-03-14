School delays, closures in effect for some Central Valley schools due to weather

Some districts in the Central Valley have implemented school delays and even closures for Friday due to incoming wet weather.

Some districts in the Central Valley have implemented school delays and even closures for Friday due to incoming wet weather.

Some districts in the Central Valley have implemented school delays and even closures for Friday due to incoming wet weather.

Some districts in the Central Valley have implemented school delays and even closures for Friday due to incoming wet weather.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some districts in the Central Valley have implemented school delays for Friday due to incoming wet weather.

As of Friday, March 14 at 6:10 a.m., the Mariposa County School District has closed for the day due to the incoming weather.

There are 2-hour delays at the Bass Lake School District and elementary schools in the Yosemite Unified School District, while Yosemite High School is on a 1-hour delay.

The Valley saw plenty of rain, snow, hail and thunderstorms on Thursday, impacting businesses and road conditions.

Another round of wet weather is expected to arrive early Friday morning.

Watch the latest AccuWeather Forecast from ABC30 Action News below: