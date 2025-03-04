What to know about new guidelines on screen time for teens, how to implement healthy screen habits

Kemberly Richardson has more on the American Psychological Association's new report.

Kemberly Richardson has more on the American Psychological Association's new report.

Kemberly Richardson has more on the American Psychological Association's new report.

Kemberly Richardson has more on the American Psychological Association's new report.

Another plea from medical experts for parents to help in the battle is to be aware of what their kids are watching on TV and social media, especially teenagers.

Doctors say this is just as important for kids and their brain development as eating healthy food instead of junk food.

Think of it as a roadmap of how to navigate the complex world of teen video watching.

The new 32-page report by the American Psychological Association in partnership with YouTube details important tips for parents, including one key point.

The type of content teens watch is more crucial than where they are watching it.

Researchers found that young people benefit from watching material that promotes empathy and optimism, as opposed to violence and aggression.

If you are watching a video with your child and something questionable pops up, experts say don't stay silent because that could mean it's OK.

"We do need to speak up, even quickly and say uh oh I don't know if that was Ok or I don't like that, we don't do that in our family, some way of queuing there's something on screen you don't approve of," said Dr. Mitch Prinstein from the American Psychological Association.

Experts point out teens are particularly susceptible because their brains are still developing their ability to pause and think before acting.

"Just as we teach our kids how to navigate healthy food choices in a sea of food, we have to now teach them how to navigate media," said Dr. Tara Narula, ABC Chief Medical Correspondent.

The study encourages adults to be digital role models, learn more about influencers your teen is following, and learn about the role AI is playing in selecting videos for your child, which differs by platform.

"You have to know which platforms are really working hard to keep your kids safe and which might be just trying to get your kids to stay on for as long as possible," Prinstein said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.