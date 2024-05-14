Search underway for 17-year-old boy swept away by Merced River

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a 17-year old boy who they believe may have drowned in the Merced River over the weekend.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the teen was with a friend Saturday night at the McConnell State Recreation Area near Livingston.

Around 6:30 pm, investigators say the teen asked to use someone's kayak so he could take photos.

Officials say that's how the teen ended up in the water.

"This is a very tragic, tragic situation for the family but preventing something from happening is just as easy as staying out of the rivers," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

So far, the sheriff's dive team has not been able to find the boy's body.

That's where professional scuba diver Juan Heredia comes in.

He's volunteering his skills and spent Monday afternoon searching the river for the teen.

Heredia recently located Brenda Duran's body after she was swept away by the powerful San Joaquin River.

"I started 28 years ago and I'm giving back to the community what I learned, studied, practiced. I'm a professional diver," said Heredia.

He says he's determined to bring closure to the loved ones of the missing teen.

With the weather continuing to warm up, the snow melt from local mountains is only going to make currents more intense along the river.

Heredia says he felt the power of the current while searching the water. He says it was moving so fast, the teen's body is likely far downstream now.

"On the left shore, on the right shore and in the middle. I tried everything and I couldn't find him," said Heredia.

As the search for the 17-year-old continues, the sheriff hopes people will stay out of the water to avoid more tragedy.

"It's a sad story that's told many times throughout the years. Stay out of the water," said Warnke.

Sheriff Warnke has ordered both the Merced and San Joaquin Rivers closed for recreational use until further notice.

