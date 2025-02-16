Second teen suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Tulare, police say

A second 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tulare last week.

A second 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tulare last week.

A second 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tulare last week.

A second 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tulare last week.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Tulare last week.

Officers found 31-year-old 'Solomon Ponce' shot last Friday night near San Joaquin Avenue and California Street.

He later died at the hospital.

During the investigation, a 39-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive.

Detectives believe both men were shot following a fight.

Police previously arrested a 17-year-old suspect for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.