See where Valley High School runners finished in the CIF Cross Country Championships

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Woodward Park in northeast Fresno played host to the 37th annual CIF Cross County Championships.
Hundreds of high school athletes and programs hoping to etch their names as champions.
Below is a list of results from our local runners at Saturday's championship race.
1st place Conor Lott (Clovis North) 15:04
3rd place Luke Sanders (Buchanan) 15:06
9th place Marcus Salinas (Clovis East) 15:19
Buchanan finishes in 2nd
Clovis North 10th
5th place Molly Sundgren (Buchanan) 17:29.4
6th place Isabella Ramirez (Bullard) 17:29.9
D-II BOYS
Torres finishes in 3rd place
6th place Benjamin Fernandez (Torres) 15:03.9
9th place Hunter Hannah (Torres) 15:04.5
D-V BOYS
Yosemite finishes in 7th place
6th place Blake Bay (Fresno Christian) 15:12.1
D-V GIRLS
Immanuel finishes in 2nd place
7th place Clara Riddle (Immanuel) 18:16
For full results, click here.