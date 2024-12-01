See where Valley High School runners finished in the CIF Cross Country Championships

The 37th annual CIF Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park Saturday saw a local high-school athlete walk away with a Division-I title.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Woodward Park in northeast Fresno played host to the 37th annual CIF Cross County Championships.

Hundreds of high school athletes and programs hoping to etch their names as champions.

Below is a list of results from our local runners at Saturday's championship race.

D-I BOYS

1st place Conor Lott (Clovis North) 15:04

3rd place Luke Sanders (Buchanan) 15:06

9th place Marcus Salinas (Clovis East) 15:19

D-I GIRLS

Buchanan finishes in 2nd

Clovis North 10th

5th place Molly Sundgren (Buchanan) 17:29.4

6th place Isabella Ramirez (Bullard) 17:29.9

D-II BOYS

Torres finishes in 3rd place

6th place Benjamin Fernandez (Torres) 15:03.9

9th place Hunter Hannah (Torres) 15:04.5

D-V BOYS

Yosemite finishes in 7th place

6th place Blake Bay (Fresno Christian) 15:12.1

D-V GIRLS

Immanuel finishes in 2nd place

7th place Clara Riddle (Immanuel) 18:16

For full results, click here.