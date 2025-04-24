The route operates from Visalia, and the city says the round-trip fares are $15 per person.

Sequoia Shuttle returning for travel to national park

You can explore Sequoia National Park without worrying about the drive. The Sequoia Shuttle returns to service on May 22.

You can explore Sequoia National Park without worrying about the drive. The Sequoia Shuttle returns to service on May 22.

You can explore Sequoia National Park without worrying about the drive. The Sequoia Shuttle returns to service on May 22.

You can explore Sequoia National Park without worrying about the drive. The Sequoia Shuttle returns to service on May 22.

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can explore Sequoia National Park without worrying about the drive.

The Sequoia Shuttle returns to service on May 22 and will operate through September 1.

The route operates from Visalia, and the city says the round-trip fares are $15 per person.

Groups of six or more can pay $12 per person.

This year's schedule will feature two morning departures and two afternoon return times.

You can make reservations online now.