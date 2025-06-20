Shakira to perform at Valley Children's Stadium in August

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shakira is bringing her world tour to Valley Children's Stadium this August.

Fresno State Athletics announced the surprising concert date, set for Thursday, August 7, on social media Friday morning. The concert is also listed on Live Nation's website.

This Fresno stop would add an additional U.S. tour date to Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour." The tour was originally scheduled to end at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 4.

On Thursday, Shakira announced two new dates for the second leg of her two in Mexico.

Presale tickets go on sale as early as Monday, June 23, on Ticketmaster. General public tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m.