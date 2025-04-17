Sheryl Lee Ralph honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- From a Broadway "Dreamgirl" to an all-star TV teacher, Sheryl Lee Ralph has just about done it all.

Along with her decades of memorable performances, she's also kept a strong sense of purpose for her work. On Wednesday, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I'm not just part of the fabric that is Hollywood, I'm part of the cemented foundation that is Hollywood, and I'm surrounded by people that I love and respect," Ralph said at the ceremony.

Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, Ralph was the youngest woman to graduate from Rutgers University at 19 years old. One year later, she landed her first on-screen role in "A Piece of the Action."

"Abbott Elementary" creator and co-star Quinta Brunson described Ralph's smile as brighter than the Hollywood sign.

"To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace and legend." Brunson told the crowd at the ceremony. "She is a master class in what it means to be an eternal and consistent diva. She commands the room and gives you a show. She is who you came to see, and she is our star."

Ralph's stage presence led her to Broadway, starring in the breakout hit "Dreamgirls" alongside Jennifer Holliday and Loretta Devine.

"I'm amazed at her ability to get things done," Devine said during the ceremony. "That's Sheryl Lee Ralph. She was strong then and she still is strong."

Since the early 90s, Ralph has been a passionate HIV/AIDS advocate through her nonprofit, The Diva Foundation.

On-screen, she is known for her decades of work, most recently as teacher Barbara Howard on ABC's "Abbott Elementary." At the ceremony she dedicated the star to those who came before her.

"I want generations to see what's possible, that their dreams are valid," Ralph said. "That their voice is powerful and their potential limitless."