Shooter remains at large after 18-year-old killed outside Clovis McDonald's

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concern took over Clovis on Thursday as a gunman, who was last seen in a black hoodie at Willow Station, remained on the loose.

Police say the suspect showed up at the McDonald's there with a handgun, shooting and killing 18-year-old Caleb Quick.

"It feels unreal for a lot of us," Quick's friends told Action News.

"It feels like a nightmare."

Action News has learned he left the Clovis Rodeo Wednesday night to meet friends at the McDonald's.

Quick was an active member of the Clovis Hills Community Church.

"He was fun. He was strong. He was athletic," Pastor Shawn Beaty said. "He loved to worship. He loved the music at church. That was an interesting thing I'd always see."

Beaty opened a prayer room on Thursday, where several students gathered to form a prayer circle.

Quick had gone to Buchanan High and was a senior at Clovis Online School.

He wanted to be in the military.

"This is an incredibly difficult time, and really the best thing you can do is process it with people," Beaty said.

Witnesses say the attack unfolded quickly.

One described a man walking into the McDonald's and pacing back and forth, saying the suspect "looked like he was looking for someone."

Concerns prompted Clovis Unified Superintendent Corrine Folmer to release a statement on Thursday, writing, in part:

"We have taken extra steps to support our students with emotional wellness resources ... along with extra campus police officers on many of our school sites."

Clovis Mayor Vong Mouanoutoua worked to calm the city, even with the suspect at large.

"The police force - Chief Flemming, they are right on it, and they are going to bring about justice," Mayor Mouanoutoua said.

"So, residents, if you know anything, please contact the police department. That way, we can do our job and do it swiftly."

