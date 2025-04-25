Mother pleads for answers after son shot and killed outside Clovis McDonald's

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother whose son was shot and killed outside a Clovis McDonald's is making an impassioned plea to the community to find his killer.

18-year-old Caleb Quick was a senior in high school who was just a few weeks from graduation.

"I had put together his graduation invitations, so this is, yeah, instead, we'll be holding services for him," said Caleb's mom, Stephanie.

"He was gonna graduate, and then he was gonna go off to the Air Force, which he was super proud of. He always wanted to be in the military."

Caleb was out with his church friends at McDonald's on Wednesday night when police say he was shot at least once in the parking lot.

First responders tried life-saving measures before rushing him to the hospital, where he later died.

"This was very personal and horrific and shouldn't have happened to anybody," Stephanie said.

The gunman, described as wearing all black, walked away on foot.

Authorities say he was carrying the handgun used in the shooting

Clovis police add that every available detective is on the case as the all-out manhunt continues, issuing search warrants and looking at additional surveillance in the area..

We understand the need and desire of timely information," said Ty Wood with the Clovis Police Department.

"What we're asking for is the public's patience while our detectives have a chance in an opportunity to look through this evidence and to find the correct suspect."

Cowboy hats, lassos, and flowers were placed at the base of a wooden cross outside the McDonald's on Thursday night.

Friends comforted each other in the parking lot.

Many of them had been with Caleb just hours before he took his last breath.

Caleb's mom is urging the community to come forward with information.

"If there's any information anybody has, even if it might look poorly on Caleb, you know, I encourage you doesn't matter he's gone," said Stephanie.

"He's been taken so reputation aside. If there's anything anybody knows that could lead to the capture of this individual, please share it with the police."

