Shooting investigation involving Fresno Police officers underway

An investigation is underway following a shooting involving Fresno Police officers near Manchester Center Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has confirmed a shooting involving officers in central Fresno.

Officials say the incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the Manchester Center on Blackstone and Shields.

Police say the suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and their current condition is unknown.

