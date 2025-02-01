Shooting involving Porterville police officers sends suspect to hospital

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a Porterville police officer shot a man who officials say pointed a gun at them on Friday night.

The Porterville Police Department responded to a neighborhood on North Salisbury Street near North Newcomb Street. for reports of several gunshots in the area before 11:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers approached a home where they say it appeared there was an ongoing party.

Officers knocked on the door, announcing their presence.

The suspect, 35-year-old Sebastian Martinez, turned on the porch light and walked outside.

Officers say Martinez then pointed a firearm at one of the officers and that's when another officer on scene fired at the suspect, shooting him.

The officers provided Martinez with medical aid until he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say Martinez was in possession of a second firearm in his waistband and both firearms recovered were loaded.

Authorities believe the initial gunfire was shot into the air and are investigating the negligent discharge.

Martinez is a convicted felon and could face potential charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and child endangerment.

Officials say no officers were injured and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting the criminal investigation.

Both officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact The Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.