Shooting in Southwest Fresno leaves woman dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after a shooting in Southwest Fresno.

It happened around 4 pm on Wednesday near East Samson and South Lee avenues.

Fresno police said when they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman who had been hit once in the upper body.

Several shots had been fired, and a home was hit.

The woman was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators believe that several people are involved in the shooting, but it's too early to tell if it's gang-related.

However, they believe this is an isolated incident and that no one else in the area should be concerned.

The streets in the area will be closed for several hours.

