Shots fired near high school football game in Corcoran, police say

Saturday, October 26, 2024 4:17AM
CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high school football game came to a halt after someone opened fire near a campus in Corcoran on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7:45 pm near Corcoran High School.

Corcoran police have confirmed shots were fired but say it doesn't appear that anyone was hit.

It's unclear exactly where the shooting took place, but officers say it was somewhere off campus.

The game was briefly paused after the gunfire but has since resumed.

Investigators have not yet provided any other details about the shooting.

Police say they believe that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

