Sierra snow expected to bring visitors, boom in business

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Businesses are prepping for a busy weekend as steady snow blankets the Sierra in Shaver Lake.

Multiple crews are working to clear roadways and paths for drivers and visitors.

The falling flakes forced people like Bill Head to pul lover before reaching higher elevations.

Chains are required up the mountain.

Putting chains on only took about 15 minutes to put on for people who have done this before.

"And you really want to get here safely do it in your driveway," said Fresno County resident Tim Casaeres.

"Two or three times or in the street and there's a big security factor in that when you come up, you're not worried about them fitting or not."

Once the chains are on vehicles, families start to let the fun begin.

"It kind of removed you from all of the business of everyday life and then for them to get to go down sleds, drink hot cocoa, and also like building the endurance of uncomfortably. It's like hard to walk through the snow, so just about of life lessons and just a fun day tied together," said Sara Scrivner, a Madera County resident.

Whether you're building a snowman or throwing snowballs - it's a day you can prepare for at Shaver Lake Sports.

"A lot of people, they're expecting it to not be so cold. So, when they get up here they realize they really do need gloves," said Shaver Lake Sports General Manager Tyler Powell.

"Not just mittens like cotton gloves they need actual snow gloves. Which is always great, the warmer you are in the snow, the more fun you're going to have."

Powell is expecting a busy weekend as the powder continues to fall.

Sara Scriver and her family and new friends are making the most of the latest winter storm.

"Come here you have to, how many inches of snow is this, we're like knee deep and that was what overnight or within the last two days - and you still got the rest of the weekend still," said Scrivner.

