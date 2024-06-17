Sisters launch luxury picnic company in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creating the perfect picnic is an art for sisters Jacquii and Teri, and they've turned their talents into a unique business.

"We specialize in small events but all events, from birthdays, anniversaries, date nights, corporate nights or just because," Jacquii said.

The Fresno State graduates relocated to the Central Valley from San Diego.

"We really just like that we can put a smile on people's faces, that they can sit back and enjoy a setup that we can arrange," Teri said.

They've been having picnics together since childhood, and their own family gatherings helped inspire their luxury pop-up picnic company.

"We've been throwing parties together since I was pregnant with my first daughter," Teri said. "Our first event was my baby shower."

Ivy and Owl Picnic Company accommodates groups of two to 12.

"You can pick any color scheme theme and we bring it to life, so rather than have a package setup that you can choose from, you just tell us what you're looking for and we bring it to life," Jacquii said.

Whether it's an indoor or outdoor gathering, base packages start at $99 for two people.

"You enjoy for a period of two hours, but you can request to have a longer period as well," Teri said.

Food and drinks are not provided, but there are drink, dessert and Hors d'oeuvre add-ons.

"I think, overall, you can expect a seamless event, like a beautiful set-up and an easy cleanup," Teri said.

Visit Ivy & Owl Picnic Company's website to book, as well as to find special pop-up events they host.

