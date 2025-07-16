Small Business Spotlight: Below Zero Luxury Ice Company

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can find Below Zero Luxury Ice Company products served in cocktails at more than 50 locations across Central California.

Based in northwest Fresno, the family-owned and operated business is giving us a look at the process that's as aesthetically pleasing as the ice itself.

"We filter the water through reverse osmosis," says owner Ami Ocampo.

From there, it goes into a machine, where the water is frozen in layers.

"It takes about a day and a half to actually get all of the oxygen and impurities out of the water, and then it turns into crystal clear ice," Ocampo said.

Each ice block is 300 pounds. Ocampo says it takes roughly three days to make.

"We use our saw mill, we break it down to a basic size," Ocampo said.

The next step is so cool, she needed a jacket.

Each slab is then cut into a 2x2 piece before the cubes are made.

From sawing to stacking, the ice is meticulously crafted for more than just visual appeal.

"It's a product that will make your drink last longer, and also enhance the flavors of your cocktails," says co-owner Jeanete Ocampo.

The siblings started Below Zero Luxury Ice company in 201 after noticing the way they enhanced cocktails in high-end Bay Area restaurants.

Seeing the growing trend, the Fresno natives decided to bring it home.

"Once we thought of it, we bought our first machine and from there, it was basically in a garage," Jeanete said.

While the trial and error process perfected each piece, building a customer base was the biggest challenge.

In addition to a growing clientele, offerings have expanded to stamped cubes, floral and fruit-infused cubes, iced bottles and spheres.

"We love the community and we want to keep serving the community," Ami said.

Soon, they're going to start laser engraving, so you can put your brand or monogram on the ice.

It's not just restaurants that use the ice cubes.

If you have a special event like a baby shower or wedding, residential orders are taken as well.

