Small Business Spotlight: Bobaology Tea Haus

From ube horchata to Thai tea, Bobaology is inviting you to experiment when it comes to your taste buds.

From ube horchata to Thai tea, Bobaology is inviting you to experiment when it comes to your taste buds.

From ube horchata to Thai tea, Bobaology is inviting you to experiment when it comes to your taste buds.

From ube horchata to Thai tea, Bobaology is inviting you to experiment when it comes to your taste buds.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From ube horchata to Thai tea, Bobaology is inviting you to experiment when it comes to your taste buds.

"We made it our mission to go to a lot of boba shops and test a lot of things out," says Bobaology Co-owner Julie Darasaeng.

Located in the shopping center off of Willow and Ashlan, Bobaology Tea Haus boasts test tubes with tea leaves and Instagram-worthy drinks and decor that prove they have the modern cafe experience down to a science.

"We wanted to bring something that brings us comfort and joy," Darasaeng said.

The Lychee Peachy boasts layers of lychee lemonade and peach green tea topped with blueberry hearts.

Owners Julie Darasaeng and Penny Khamkhoune combined their love of coffee and tea with their love of community.

Among the eclectic mix of menu options, you can try haus lattes and milk teas.

"We have refresher drinks, we have haus special coffee," Khamkhoune said.

The Vietnamese coffee is slow-dripped and fine-tuned to sip and savor.

Pair the passionfruit in "The Hawaiian" with the passionfruit wings or six other flavors, including the best seller: honey sriracha.

"We want to tie everything in for you to have experience of bobaology," Darasaeng said.

The woman-owned business is family-run.

Dive into dessert with a croiffle. The croissant dough served as a waffle is available with a variety of toppings to choose from.

In addition to hosting fundraisers for nonprofits, including the Laotian American Community of Fresno, you can also find them supporting fellow small businesses.

"We wanted a boba shop that offered great drinks, great snacks, awesome desserts," Darasaeng said.

Bobaology is open from 11:30 am to 8 pm seven days a week.

You can order ahead through Toast or get it delivered with DoorDash and Uber Eats.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.