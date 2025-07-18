Small Business Spotlight: Chatore Indian Cuisine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bold flavors, vibrant colors and aromatic spices can be found in northwest Fresno thanks to Chatore Indian Cuisine.

Traditional recipes derived from the Punjab region of northern India are made to order and elevated with homemade sauces and freshly ground spices.

"We bring whole spices in house, grind them ourselves and let people try the best flavor of those," says owner and chef Harpreet Singh.

The family-run establishment, located in the shopping center off of Herndon and Milburn, features authentic Indian cuisine, pastries and fresh juice.

The refreshing taste and health benefits from the mixed fruit juice are bringing in customers from nearby studios and gyms.

Singh says he's sharing a taste of home, where food is an experience that brings community together.

We got a look at the protein bowl with the chicken tikka masala.

Malai tikka is also made in the tandoor or clay oven.

"This is very mild in flavor, has pepper taste and ginger, garlic, but you will feel more creamy and texture-wise more pepper flavor," Singh said.

Smoked and sizzling grilled veggies add more than just color to the dish.

Because everything is made to order, you can adjust the spice level to your liking.

Tandoori chicken can also be ordered by the plate.

"Our spices on it to make this more tangy and salty flavor, which is going to give you a good kick," Singh said.

Try four styles of naan made fresh to order, including my favorite: the garlic naan.

Chole bhature rounds out the list of signature dishes, served with chickpeas, onion and spicy sauce.

Chatore is open 7 days per week, starting at 11 am.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.