Small Business Spotlight: Chez Maryse

A restaurant in east central Fresno has customers coming in droves to get a taste of authentic French Cuisine.

A restaurant in east central Fresno has customers coming in droves to get a taste of authentic French Cuisine.

A restaurant in east central Fresno has customers coming in droves to get a taste of authentic French Cuisine.

A restaurant in east central Fresno has customers coming in droves to get a taste of authentic French Cuisine.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sampling the elevated style of French cuisine no longer requires a flight.

"I grew up with the French culture," says owner Xiamy Ly-Yang. "I grew up with the language. I grew up with the bread. I just wanted to recreate a little bit of my childhood."

From the ambiance and flavorful dishes to the chef himself, Ly-Yang is bringing the South of France to you.

"Chef loves to cook and wants to bring authenticity from his town, where he was born and raised, which is Bordeaux," she said.

Located on McKinley and Fine avenue in east central Fresno, Chez Maryse specializes in French Pastries, croissants, breakfast/lunch dishes and of course, espresso drinks.

Crepes are high on the list of customer favorites.

"The crepes come with ham, cheese and eggs, or they come with salmon, chicken or steak," Ly-Yang said.

Inspired by time in the kitchen with his father and grandmother, you can see chef Anthony Garrido's artistry and attention to detail on display.

"We don't use artificial flavor at all," he said. "We only use fresh fruit."

By experimenting with different flavors and what's in season, Garrido creates a unique culinary experience daily.

Bursting with flavor, the entremets will have you coming back for more.

Ly-Yang also runs the non-profit next door, helping adults with disabilities find employment.

Named after the woman she calls her second mother, she opened Chez Maryse to offer work to her clients.

The plan is to expand to the neighboring space and launch a dinner service by the end of the year.

Xiamy says that is her opportunity to create more shifts for clients that she helps.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.