Small Business Spotlight: Country Roots

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located on the outskirts of Sanger, you can find Brynn Provost sharing her passion for planting through Country Roots.

"Once you get into succulents, you start becoming a collector," she said.

The Reedley native turned her hobby into a business as a way to spark joy during the pandemic.

The succulent sales quickly evolved.

"People want to learn more about plant care and also make fun things, so I became a location where you could come and make fun stuff," she said.

Whether you've been collecting for years or you're discovering your green thumb, workshops are a way to tap into your creativity.

"I try to have different projects throughout the year," Provost said. "Right now, it's spring, so fairy gardens are awesome and they're great for all ages."

Monthly workshops attract all age groups and include holiday themes, and these cracked pot arrangements.

"It's just a a different angle that you don't normally plant, so people love to do it and the end result is a lot of fun," Provost said.

Brynn takes her gig on the road, collaborating with local businesses for pop-ups.

"I go to country clubs, I've done bridal showers," she said. "The opportunities are endless, and it's so much fun because I get to share my plants with people."

Each workshop is more than tapping into your creativity.

"Whenever you get to share something that you're passionate about, it's always such a blessing," Provost said.

In addition to reserving a spot in one of the workshops, Brynn also hosts workshops on location.

For those unsure of where to place or plant the succulents, Brynn also offers a planting service at residences or businesses.

