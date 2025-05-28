Small Business Spotlight: The Cubs Club

A former deputy sheriff has gone from keeping a safe space in the courtroom to providing a safe space for children on the autism spectrum.

A former deputy sheriff has gone from keeping a safe space in the courtroom to providing a safe space for children on the autism spectrum.

A former deputy sheriff has gone from keeping a safe space in the courtroom to providing a safe space for children on the autism spectrum.

A former deputy sheriff has gone from keeping a safe space in the courtroom to providing a safe space for children on the autism spectrum.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meet three-year-old Amara.

She is the inspiration behind The Cubs Club, a licensed home daycare in Fresno, created specifically for children ages two to five on the autism spectrum.

"We're no different than your traditional daycare, but our size is smaller, intimate where we can offer more attention and care for the children," says program director Nyjia Turner.

It was at age 2 that Amara was diagnosed with Global Developmental Delay.

"The last thing I want her to feel is that overwhelming grief of just no one understands what I'm going through," she said.

At that time, Turner was working full-time serving as a Deputy Sheriff in the Fresno County courts division.

"A lot of daycares, they would just let me know that they couldn't meet my child's needs," she said. "When I couldn't find childcare, I went down this rabbit hole on Google of all the parents that were having the same problem as me."

That's when she made the life-changing decision to leave a life in law enforcement to develop childcare that can support Amara and children like her.

"A lot of our activities here, it's free play because if the kids are not interested in what we're doing, it's no big deal," Turner said.

Open three months, The Cubs Club offers a nurturing and sensory friendly environment with consistency.

"We have what we're going to eat this week, our monthly newsletter and all the state certificates here," Turner said.

Designated quiet areas with cots for napping and bean bag chairs ease overstimulation, while caregivers provide stability and support, including picture exchange and nonverbal methods.

Indoor and outdoor play areas are equipped with various engagement activities.

Amara showed us some of her favorite activities.

Live streaming is available for parents.

"Once you enroll your child into The Cubs Club, you get a login and you have access to our cameras that are the main areas for where the children will be, and you get to look in on them," Turner said.

The Cubs Club is open 6:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Enrollment is happening right now. You can visit their website, Facebook or Instagram to inquire.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.