Small Business Spotlight: Deez Rolls

Delightful, delectable and made by Deavin Lipscomb, Deez Rolls have flavor baked into every bite.

Delightful, delectable and made by Deavin Lipscomb, Deez Rolls have flavor baked into every bite.

Delightful, delectable and made by Deavin Lipscomb, Deez Rolls have flavor baked into every bite.

Delightful, delectable and made by Deavin Lipscomb, Deez Rolls have flavor baked into every bite.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Delightful, delectable and made by Deavin Lipscomb, Deez Rolls have flavor baked into every bite.

"I don't like just the original flavors," he said. "I like people to have the option to get something they can crave."

While the classic cinnamon roll is available, these caramel and fruity pebble-covered creations have become a hit.

"My rolls, if they have a topping on top, there's also the topping inside as well, so you get double the toppings," Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb is known for infusing his desserts with creativity.

"I have set flavors, but I'm always down to try new flavors," he said.

The staples include the original, caramel pecan, pebbilicious, strawberry shortcake and the cookie monster.

Whether you see Deez Rolls at a pop-up or special event, have your cake and eat it too with individually packaged slices of lemon-lime and salted caramel cake.

The educator at Kirk Elementary went into business with his best friend and sister.

"It's a whole family dynamic," he said. "This is all in tribute to my mom. Growing up, my mom was the baker, the cook. Any chance I was able to be in the kitchen with her, I was in there learning."

Lipscomb says he grew up knowing food brings people together, so he wanted to share it with his community.

"I just want to feed everyone I can with delicious desserts," he said.

You can find Deavin's setup at Friday night markets in Old Town Clovis, fresYES fest, or you can order the desserts for special events at the Deez Rolls website.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.