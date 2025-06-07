Small Business Spotlight: FresGrow

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located off of Shields and Maroa, you'll find a budding business selling avocado toast but it's what's garnishing the trendy dish that is the main ingredient.

"We grow around pretty much everything... broccoli, amaranth, cabbage, kale, pretty much any seed we can get our hands on, we'll grow it," FresGrow owner Rodrigo Rivera said.

Small but mighty, these microgreens are packed with flavor and nutrients.

"One or two ounces is almost equivalent to eating almost two and a half pounds of the full broccoli stage," Rivera said

Fresgrow owner Rodrigo Rivera and his wife Narda started the business in March of 2024 while embarking on a health journey.

"We wanted to eat a little better a little healthier you know so we came upon microgreens and how good they are for you," Rivera said.

Not only did the pair implement the superfood into their diets, they wanted to share with the community.

So they've created an avocado toast where the garnish is the game changing ingredient. Take the bacon and egg avocado toast, which is giving you the most nutrients thanks to the red amaranth.

"Amaranth is one of the fancy microgreens because of the fancy colors it has. It's very healthy for you, it's a good source of fiber and iron," Rivera said.

"This is our elote toast. It's going to be our Mexican street corn, its got sourdough avocado, elote which is corn and of course microgreens, pickled onions with cotijo cheese," he showcased.

Rivera says depending on the vegetable, it's typically a 10-day process for microgreens to grow.

"We use organic soil and purified water and then after that we harvest it and package it up," Rivera said.

Order to decorate your favorite dishes or mix in a smoothie, the microgreens are grown to order and start at two ounces for $6.

"We'll have it ready within that time frame that it takes that vegetable to grow," Rivera said.

FresGrow is open at the Shields and Maroa location Monday through Friday and does pop ups and farmers markets on weekends.

