Small Business Spotlight: Get Used to Different

Retired first responders are continuing their service to the community through the power of music and ministry.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Long before you're immersed in the sensory area of the Clovis Botanical Garden, you'll hear the sounds of the swirl.

"People would come into the park, hear it and be drawn into this space," says Jeff Millard.

Jeff Millard is a retired Clovis police officer who has mastered the instrument and uses it as a way to continue to serve the community.

"I was just showing up, tapping those things and letting God do the rest," he said.

Terese Polgrean and family followed the sounds while on mile three of their morning walk.

"This just made it extra special," she said. "To walk through, hear them playing and them to include us, it was beautiful."

Millard is half of the musical duo "Get Used to Different," a testament to Jesus' interactions with his disciples in scripture.

"They inquired what they were experiencing and seeing, and he looked at them and just basically said, 'Get used to different.'"

"It's great people are connecting with you through your music," says bandmate Jorge Apsay.

Apsay spent more than three decades as a registered nurse.

"The stress is so high, and this is my one way of making myself calm down," he said.

Serving 30 years with the Clovis Police Department, Millard learned the healing power of music while working as a crisis negotiator. So much so, he requested a CD player for his patrol car.

Pop-up performances are a staple in Old Town Clovis. That's where you'll find Millard on bass -- a washbucket bass.

"Seeing a chicken on the top of a stake attracts them in, and I offer them to play for themselves and try the instrument out," he said.

Through music and ministry, the duo continues their life's mission to serve.

"We do different kinds of music, like folk, rock and country," Apsay said.

You can catch "Get Used to Different" playing in Old Town Clovis. They have just signed on for a monthly gig at Papa's Place.

