Small Business Spotlight: An inside look of Randy's Donuts

We're getting a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the new Randy's Donut Shop near Fresno State so successful.

We're getting a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the new Randy's Donut Shop near Fresno State so successful.

We're getting a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the new Randy's Donut Shop near Fresno State so successful.

We're getting a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the new Randy's Donut Shop near Fresno State so successful.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With a donut brand as iconic as Randy's, authenticity is everything when launching in the Valley.

"For the grand opening, we ended up making 7,000 donuts," Randy's Donuts head baker Raul Avila said. "We are still steady enough to where we are matching LA's second top store."

The shop that started in the 50s in Southern California now has a location on Shaw and Maple, but it's the team in the commissary kitchen across town that's the muscle behind the morsels.

"We did go down there and train with Randy's very own bakers," Avila said.

"Here at the commissary we produce all of the donuts for our Randy's location. We work into the early morning to get the donuts out by three o clock to be delivered to the store ready by opening at 5 a.m."

RELATED: Fresno's first Randy's Donuts officially open

Bakers, Fryers, decorators and maintenance bring the signature taste and look to life.

Quality control comes with every step of the hands-on process.

"From the baking to the proofing to the frying we are meticulously looking at everything," Avila said.

At the helm of the operation, Selma native Raul Avila.

"We do take pride in the work that we do," he said.

While these glazed raised and chocolate are classic, Avila says Fresno favors the premium selections including Nutella, coffee and fruity pebble raised.

"Also dipped in chocolate, which is one of the top icings that we used the most, after that it's the maple," Avila said.

White icing mixed with matcha makes the "Matcha Tea Raised" donut a best seller.

"We also top it off with a matcha crumb which is a crumble of our cake donuts mixed with the matcha powder," Avila said.

Timing is everything when it comes to the sugar donuts.

"If they're too cold, the sugar won't stick and if they're too warm the sugar would actually dissolve," Avila said.

The attention to detail is apparent in every bite.

"Knowing that a lot of families are coming in, enjoying our donuts and coming back for more it makes us feel good. It's just a joy and a privilege to be able to do that," Avila said.

A Clovis location, across from Sierra Vista Mall, and a Palm and Bullard location are in the works, potentially opening by the end of this year.

Randy's Donuts' plan is to add 10 locations across the Central Valley.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.