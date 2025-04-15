Fresno's first Randy's Donuts officially open

An iconic donut shop across from Fresno State is now officially open to the public. Randy's Donuts is located at Shaw and Maple.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An iconic donut shop across from Fresno State is now officially open to the public.

Randy's Donuts is located at Shaw and Maple.

The donut shop just opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Dozens of people showed up early Tuesday morning for the grand opening event, with many waiting in line outside more than an hour before doors opened.

We're hearing the shop is giving away free glazed donuts while supplies last until 12 pm, along with some free t-shirts to those who were among the first in line.

You can now stop by to get a taste of the donuts that have been featured in "Iron Man Two," "The Simpsons" and a Red Hot Chili Peppers music video.

