Small Business Spotlight: Kiku Plant Bus

For more than four decades, Kiku Floral has become a household name in the Central Valley for its unique arrangements.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rather than students, you'll find rows of plants filling this bus.

Now, the next generation is helping the business branch out.

"My parents have been doing this since the 80s, and I'm looking forward to keep it going," says Designer Landon Yamada.

Yamada and his brother, Nolan, who's head of marketing and operations, came up with the concept.

"This new venture, I think it's going to take us to the next level," Landon said. "We're looking to grow the flower shop as well."

Just three weeks since its inaugural event, this budding business is generating a following of plant parents and those aspiring to be.

"Plants basically can be scary to people, and we want them to be easy for you," Landon said.

Unsure of how to care for a "prayer plant" or a white princess? It's now as easy as scanning a QR code.

"Each plant individually is going to have its own QR code," Landon said. "You can scan it, and it'll let you know how to take care of that plant."

Setting customers up for success, each plant is re-potted with fresh soil in a clear container so you can easily monitor moisture.

Dense soils lead to over-watering, which can kill the plant.

You can find the plant bus at various farmers markets and special events. It's still new, so reach out to them on Instagram to let them know where you want their next stop to be.

