Small Business Spotlight: Laser using AI to help treatment at Fresno Dermatology office

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly changing the landscape of how we complete daily tasks, navigate our destinations and compile research.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking at Jaisy Uttam, it's hard to imagine battling acne would be a part of her skincare journey.

In addition to her teen years, the problem resurfaced in her 30's.

"That was when I decided to really get some serious treatment for that," she said. "My first skincare goal is to not wear makeup."

With the help of the new Miria laser treatment, her acne scars are a thing of the past.

"I've had two Miria laser treatments so far," she said. "I've been able to go back to work almost immediately. It's not disruptive to my day-to-day."

Board-certified dermatologist and Aesthetics Director at Boswell Dermatology, Dr. Rohini Shantharam recently introduced the new laser to her practice.

Located off of Herndon and West in northwest Fresno, her office is the first on the West Coast to offer this state-of-the-art technology.

"This laser has been able to give us the opportunity to deliver more energy and deeper treatments for our patients," she said.

Other lasers come down in a cylindrical fashion.

"When it comes to this laser, it comes down in a cone shape where there's a surrounding area of untouched skin that can heal up quickly so that we can get a high bolt of energy down in a deeper part of the skin," Dr. Shantharam said.

The laser tip itself gives pre- and post-cooling minimizing discomfort and downtime for the procedure. It was something we saw with Jaysie, whose treatment was done in less than ten minutes.

As a woman of color and Indian descent, Dr. Rohini says she closely watched the development of the laser and how it is safe to use on darker-pigmented skin.

With the help of AI, the laser can also take real-time dermoscopic images and the machine itself can save individualized treatment plans.

"So I can personalize treatments and choose depths according to that visualization," Dr. Shantharam said. "It will store a patient's personalized information, the depth we used, the treatment in the past and the next steps as it analyzes these metrics to provide better treatment as we go forward."

While this is currently used for cosmetic rejuvenation, Dr. Shantharam has more plans for the Miria.

"My next step is to see how we can help with the prevention of skin cancer with the AI and imaging, and that's what we're looking into with this laser going forward," she said.

The price tag on this ranges between $1,000 - $1,500, depending on the treatment area.

