Small Business Spotlight: Latte Glow

Both nutritious and energizing, Latte Glow has something for you to sip back and relax.

Both nutritious and energizing, Latte Glow has something for you to sip back and relax.

Both nutritious and energizing, Latte Glow has something for you to sip back and relax.

Both nutritious and energizing, Latte Glow has something for you to sip back and relax.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Both nutritious and energizing, Latte Glow has something for you to sip back and relax.

"It's custom-crafted latte mixes with superfoods, adaptogens and functional mushrooms," says Owner Amy Siliznoff.

Siliznoff creates the matcha, chai tea and the golden elixirs at the Clovis Culinary Center.

Her background in engineering and land development helped her identify the best ingredients.

"They're Certified Regenerative Organic, which means better soil health and little to no pesticides, which means better nutrients to the ingredients," she said.

Each elixir has adaptogens or active ingredients in certain plants and mushrooms believed to help the body deal with stress, anxiety and fatigue.

This beverage trend steadily gaining momentum nationwide.

"The adaptogens are really the big driver in our products because they really help manage your stress levels and help with sleep," Siliznoff said. "That's one of the big differences our product has made so far."

Functional mushrooms round out the wellness blend.

Trade for your traditional cup of coffee or enhance it.

Adding Latte Glow to your routine is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Each jar has 40 servings that you can sweeten with a little honey or enjoy as is.

Learning about the health benefits, Amy started creating the elixirs for her family a little more than a year ago.

"We were sleeping better at night, it was managing our stress and he really encouraged me to help share our latte mixes with everybody," she said.

Visit the Latte Glow website to order and get recipe inspiration.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

