Small Business Spotlight: Little Valley Goods

Little Valley Goods has officially opened a storefront. We caught up with the young entrepreneur celebrating his evolving business.

Little Valley Goods has officially opened a storefront. We caught up with the young entrepreneur celebrating his evolving business.

Little Valley Goods has officially opened a storefront. We caught up with the young entrepreneur celebrating his evolving business.

Little Valley Goods has officially opened a storefront. We caught up with the young entrepreneur celebrating his evolving business.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Craftsmanship meets creativity at Little Valley Goods.

Located off of Barstow and Sunnyside in Old Town Clovis, the warehouse features personalized gifts, favors, and even something to add a little flair to your hydration routine.

"The laser has helped me evolve a lot, and just recently, I brought an embroidery machine to start doing custom hats like the one I'm wearing," says Owner Patrick Palmer.

From hair clips to graduation stoles, Palmer has shown his business savvy by staying on top of the hottest trends and creating some of his own.

Within two weeks of graduating from Clovis High, Patrick was fitting grads with their own cowhide stoles after the piece went viral on social media.

Now a student at Reedley College, the young entrepreneur is keeping his skills sharp while opening a storefront.

"Within four years, I took my business from a six-foot table all the way to a 2,000 square-foot production and showroom," Palmer said.

When we first introduced you to Little Valley Goods in 2021, at just 15 years old, Palmer was set up at Sweet Thistle Farms selling laser-engraved wooden keepsakes.

That enterprise was made possible thanks to the support of his parents, a few business owners and experience selling almonds through the Clovis FFA.

"Invested back into my business after selling 500 bags and bought a laser engraver," he said.

Now, at 19 years old, Palmer is paying it forward when it comes to growing his business.

"It was just those eight people that helped me take the next step in my business, and I'm here to be one of those people that say yes to the next young entrepreneur," he said.

With the teens' creations making waves across the Valley and beyond, he's expanding his offerings.

Choose from more than 100 different hot brands to place on a leather or cowhide cutout.

Customers can do this in-store or hire Patrick to host a branding bar at a special event.

Hours for the shop vary week to week, so head to the Little Valley Goods Instagram page.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.