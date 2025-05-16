Small Business Spotlight: Otherside Cafe

Craft-roasted coffee and locally sourced eats fuel the unique experience you can have at the Otherside Cafe.

Craft-roasted coffee and locally sourced eats fuel the unique experience you can have at the Otherside Cafe.

Craft-roasted coffee and locally sourced eats fuel the unique experience you can have at the Otherside Cafe.

Craft-roasted coffee and locally sourced eats fuel the unique experience you can have at the Otherside Cafe.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Craft-roasted coffee and locally sourced eats fuel the unique experience you can have at the Otherside Cafe.

"We want to show them a good time, whether they're looking for coffee or food or nice ambience," says Operating Partner Adam Byrd. "Through hospitality, we want to give them an experience and make them feel valued by being here."

Located in The Row off of Shepherd and Willow in northeast Fresno, Otherside specializes in flavor-forward coffee.

"We're roasting small batches of coffee, intentionally roasting it, blending certain profiles to achieve the notes that we want," Byrd said.

Byrd says the experience has attracted a steady stream of customers since the February opening.

"Spiced ube, blackberry and honey saffron, those are all latte flavors," he said. "We make our syrups from scratch."

Whether it's shaken, stirred, steeped or steamed, each drink is as pleasing to the eye as it is your tastebuds.

Lunch and dinner options include a salmon bowl.

"Different assorted vegetables, wontons," Byrd said. "It's over a vegetable cauliflower quinoa base, so it's healthy, tasty, and filling. It's one of our best sellers for sure."

As is the Chicken Caesar salad.

Dine indoors or alongside olive trees and flower beds under a covered patio.

Can't stop to savor? A mobile order window is available to grab-and-go.

"The neighborhood's been awesome," Byrd said. "They've really come out and supported us. We have a lot of regulars already, we've made a lot of friends and that's what it's all about."

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.