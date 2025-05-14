Small Business Spotlight: Paris Baguette

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From fresh fruit-filled pastries to cereal-topped mochi donuts, the team at Paris Baguette is hoping to satisfy any sweet tooth.

"Our fruit pastries are our most popular pastry," says General Manager Christina Smith.

Freshly baked baguette's savory pastries, sandwiches, salads and drinks round out the ways the cafe can please your palate.

"The mochi doughnuts the kids love it," Smith said. "It's hilarious, but they love it. I think adults like the savory pastries, like our crab croquette and curry croquette, one of the favorites here."

Ordering is as simple as grabbing a tray and a set of tongs. Pick out what you like and take it to the register.

Get a grab-and-go box or have it warmed up and enjoy while dining in.

"It's all about fresh ingredients and bringing the community together," Smith said.

Smith added that any leftovers at the end of the night get donated.

Smith says, Paris Baguette partnered with the Fresno Food Bank to set up donations for the Rescue Mission and Poverello House.

Located in the shopping center off of Blackstone and Nees in north Fresno, the French Korean based bakery has been open for less than two months and is already seeing a surge of customers.

"We've done more than what we projected to do, so we are hiring and trying to keep up with the pace of the community, but it's been awesome so far," Smith said.

The cafe opening created 70 jobs.

"We actually have stores coming in Visalia and Modesto, so just keep creating more jobs for the communities," Smith said.

By spring of 2026, the plan is to have cafes open in the El Paseo Shopping Center and Clovis.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.